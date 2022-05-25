First Alert Forecast: Scattered T-Showers Today, Washout Conditions Tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Spotty t-showers increase through the day today, but all eyes are on tomorrow as widespread storms with heavy rain move through.

Wednesday Forecast:

Cloudy with occasional t-showers through the day, becoming more widespread through the evening and overnight hours. An isolated strong storm is possible, mainly across West Georgia between 4-8pm.

High: 82° Average High: 84° Chance of Rain: 50%

Scattered t-showers throughout the day. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Scattered t-showers continue overnight and through Thursday morning’s commute. We have a FIRST ALERT for Thursday afternoon; torrential downpours and isolated severe storms move through between 12-7pm.

Washout conditions between 2-7pm. (cbs46)

15-25% Chance for Flash Flooding. (cbs46)

The main risk will be for flash flooding, especially around the evening commute when many are headed out of town for the Memorial Day Holiday. Lightning and gusty winds are also likely to be embedded in some storms.

The good news is dry air moves in behind the front and sets up a GORGEOUS Memorial Day Weekend with lots of sunshine, cool mornings and warm afternoons.

Gorgeous, sunny and dry! (cbs46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.