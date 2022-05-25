FIRST ALERT | Stormy weather pattern lingers through Thursday!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain and storms are moving out of west Georgia and toward Metro Atlanta at 4 p.m. However, rain and storms have been weakening over the past couple of hours. Brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty breezes and small hail are possible with the strongest storms.

A weakening line of storms is moving through West Georgia this afternoon. However, the chance of scattered downpours lingers across North Georgia this evening and tonight. Thursday will be wetter.



While the west Georgia line of storms will fall apart, the chance of additional scattered showers and storms remains in-place through the evening and overnight hours. Brief heavy rain and occasional lightning are possible with the strongest thunderstorms.

FIRST ALERT | Widespread rain, storms build back in Thursday!

Spotty showers are possible out-the-door Thursday morning. However, rain will be very spotty. Areas of dense fog are also possible before 9 a.m. It’ll be mild and, somewhat, muggy with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s in many areas Thursday morning.

The chance of scattered showers and storms increases Thursday afternoon and early evening. One, or two, storms may become strong with gusty winds, lots of lightning and heavy rain. Keep rain, lightning and severe weather alerts turned on in your CBS46 First Alert Weather App, just in case.

Another round of rain and thunder is possible Thursday night, into early Friday morning.

While it may take some time to completely leave the forecast, the chance of rain gradually diminishes Friday morning from west, to east. Spotty showers are possible into Friday afternoon; especially north of Metro Atlanta.

A warmer, drier and sunnier Memorial Day Weekend is in the forecast.

