FIRST ALERT | Widespread rain, storms back in the forecast Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The stormy weather pattern that developed across the south and southeast last weekend continues to impact the North Georgia First Alert Forecast.

A weakening line of storms is moving through West Georgia this afternoon. However, the chance of scattered downpours lingers across North Georgia this evening and tonight. Thursday will be wetter.



HOUR- BY-HOUR 📲 | https://t.co/izDtCgO7Kj#gawx #alwx #ncwx #firstalertatl pic.twitter.com/2oldIAm0IN — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) May 25, 2022

Scattered rain and thunder are in the forecast this evening and tonight. While not everyone gets poured on tonight, a few thunderstorms may produce brief heavy rain as they move through the area.

FIRST ALERT | Rain, storms will be widespread Thursday!

Thursday begins with a chance of spotty rain showers during the morning commute. Areas of fog may also develop, especially in areas that picked up heavy rain Thursday afternoon and evening. However, the morning commute should end up being drier - overall - than the afternoon and evening drive home.

While a storm, or two, may become strong Thursday... heavy rain will be common with any storm that develops. Most folks will get 1"-2' by the time all is said-and-done. A couple spots will get more than 3". @cbs46 #firstalertatl #atlwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/0dcQtijf17 — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) May 25, 2022

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to increase late Thursday morning and afternoon. Any storm that develops will produce, at least, brief heavy rain. A couple of storms may also produce gusty winds, small hail and lots of lightning. A final round of more widespread rain and thunder sweeps through late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The forecast will gradually clear and dry out, from west to east, during the day Friday. Much nicer, warmer weather is in the Memorial Day Weekend forecast.

