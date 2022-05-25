Georgia lieutenant governor’s race too close to call between Jones, Miller

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Republican lieutenant gubernatorial primary was still too close to call Wednesday morning, as one veteran Georgia senator was battling to make it into a runoff with Donald Trump-endorsed frontrunner, Burt Jones.

Jones, who was elected to the state Senate in 2013, had earned 50% of Tuesday’s vote, while state Sen. Butch Miller trailed in second place with 31%. A total of 98% of Georgia’s precincts has reported their results, but Jones still had not earned enough of a majority to claim victory outright.

>> LIVE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Jones was endorsed early in the race by Trump, and led consistently in polls throughout the spring.

On the Democratic side, former U.S. congressman and Atlanta city council member Kwanza Hall and Charlie Bailey appeared headed for a June 21 runoff. Also with 98% of precincts reporting, Hall led the crowded Democratic field with 30%, which was trailed by Bailey’s 18%.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.