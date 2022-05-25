Advertisement

Georgia lieutenant governor’s race too close to call between Jones, Miller

Democratic primary headed to a runoff between Hall, Bailey
By Tim Darnell
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Republican lieutenant gubernatorial primary was still too close to call Wednesday morning, as one veteran Georgia senator was battling to make it into a runoff with Donald Trump-endorsed frontrunner, Burt Jones.

Jones, who was elected to the state Senate in 2013, had earned 50% of Tuesday’s vote, while state Sen. Butch Miller trailed in second place with 31%. A total of 98% of Georgia’s precincts has reported their results, but Jones still had not earned enough of a majority to claim victory outright.

>> LIVE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Jones was endorsed early in the race by Trump, and led consistently in polls throughout the spring.

On the Democratic side, former U.S. congressman and Atlanta city council member Kwanza Hall and Charlie Bailey appeared headed for a June 21 runoff. Also with 98% of precincts reporting, Hall led the crowded Democratic field with 30%, which was trailed by Bailey’s 18%.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election
Kemp vs. Abrams: What to expect in round two
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is shown at a signing ceremony for some new education bills on April...
Kemp wins Georgia GOP governor’s primary, facing Stacey Abrams again
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp faces a rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams in November
Kemp on primary win: ‘Our battle is far from over’
Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election
Raffensperger wins GOP secretary of state primary, joins Kemp in Trump rebuke