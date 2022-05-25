Heavier police presence planned for Gwinnett County schools Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There will be a heavier police presence at schools in Gwinnett County on Wednesday, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The police department is working with the school police department to conduct extra patrols and provide a high visibility presence at all schools within the county.

The police department says there are no known threats to any school in Gwinnett at this time.

An 18-year-old gunman killed at least 18 children as he went from classroom to classroom on Tuesday. Three adults are also dead.

This is the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since 20 children and 6 adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

