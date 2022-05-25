Herschel Walker wins GOP Senate primary

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Herschel Walker will face Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock this fall, after winning a crowded GOP Senate primary Tuesday night.

Walker was declared the winner just before 8 p.m. Warnock was declared the winner of his party’s primary just minutes before Walker’s race was called. Warnock easily defeated Tamara Johnson-Shealey.

Walker is the former UGA football legend who is seeking political office for the first time. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has appeared at Trump’s Georgia rallies.

Five other Republican candidates were also seeking the opportunity to face Warnock, including Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.

Warnock was elected in 2020 after defeating Republican Kelly Loeffler. The Atlanta businesswoman was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2019 to fill the remaining term of Johnny Isakson, who resigned his Senate seat for health reasons.

Warnock is seeking his first full Senate term.

