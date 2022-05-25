Advertisement

Herschel Walker wins GOP Senate primary

The UGA football legend will face Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock this fall.
FILE – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a Donald Trump rally for...
FILE – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a Donald Trump rally for Georgia GOP candidates in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. Walker reported on Friday, April 15, that he had raised $5.5 million in contributions in 2022’s first three months (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)(Source: AP)
By Tim Darnell
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Herschel Walker will face Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock this fall, after winning a crowded GOP Senate primary Tuesday night.

Walker was declared the winner just before 8 p.m. Warnock was declared the winner of his party’s primary just minutes before Walker’s race was called. Warnock easily defeated Tamara Johnson-Shealey.

Walker is the former UGA football legend who is seeking political office for the first time. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has appeared at Trump’s Georgia rallies.

Five other Republican candidates were also seeking the opportunity to face Warnock, including Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.

Warnock was elected in 2020 after defeating Republican Kelly Loeffler. The Atlanta businesswoman was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2019 to fill the remaining term of Johnny Isakson, who resigned his Senate seat for health reasons.

Warnock is seeking his first full Senate term.

