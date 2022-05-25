Incumbent Chris Carr wins GOP attorney general primary

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Incumbent Attorney General Chris Carr defeated John Gordon in Tuesday night’s Republican primary.

Carr likely will face Democrat Jennifer Jordan in November, who held a commanding lead over Christian Wise Smith.

Jordan campaigned on former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged. Carr’s victory was another signal that Trump’s political influence may be waning in the Peach State, as Gov. Brian Kemp easily defeated four other GOP hopefuls in his bid for reelection, including former U.S. senator David Perdue.

Jordan is a state senator representing portions of Cobb and Fulton counties.

