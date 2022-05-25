Advertisement

Incumbent Chris Carr wins GOP attorney general primary

From left, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Gov. Brian Kemp participate in a news...
From left, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Gov. Brian Kemp participate in a news conference on Nov 3, 2021.(WRDW)
By Tim Darnell
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Incumbent Attorney General Chris Carr defeated John Gordon in Tuesday night’s Republican primary.

>> LIVE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Carr likely will face Democrat Jennifer Jordan in November, who held a commanding lead over Christian Wise Smith.

Jordan campaigned on former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged. Carr’s victory was another signal that Trump’s political influence may be waning in the Peach State, as Gov. Brian Kemp easily defeated four other GOP hopefuls in his bid for reelection, including former U.S. senator David Perdue.

>> What to expect in Kemp vs. Abrams, round two

Jordan is a state senator representing portions of Cobb and Fulton counties.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene won the GOP primary in the 14th congressional...
Marjorie Taylor Greene wins claims victory in 14th district GOP primary
Election Results
Georgia Primary Election 2022 Results
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is shown at a signing ceremony for some new education bills on April...
Kemp wins Georgia GOP governor’s primary, will face Abrams again in November