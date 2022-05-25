Kemp on primary win: ‘Our battle is far from over’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In his acceptance speech for the Republican nomination for a second term as governor, Brian Kemp explained to the crowd what they’re up against if the currently fractured party doesn’t come together in the next few months.

“I want to be crystal with all of you here tonight. Our battle is far from over,” Kemp said. “Stacey Abrams wants her woke politics to be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our classrooms. Well, you know what? Not on my watch.”

Kemp is hoping voters who supported former President Donald Trump’s candidate David Perdue will come back to the polls in November and support him.

Running unopposed on her side, Democrat Stacey Abrams had no need for a Primary Election Day watch party. But earlier Tuesday, she told reporters she’s ready for a rematch with Kemp.

“Four years ago, I warned about the failure that Kemp was going to be, and four years later, I’m going to prove that he’s the wrong choice for Georgia,” Abrams said.

Among other things, Abrams criticized Kemp’s signing of the permitless concealed gun carry law, which she calls “criminal carry.”

“Brian Kemp doesn’t care about the people of Georgia, and you need only look at the fact that 3 hospitals have shut down under his watch during the worst healthcare crisis in a generation,” she said. “If he cared about Georgians, he’d be doing more to serve Georgians instead of serving himself.”

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.