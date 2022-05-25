Advertisement

Man arrested for threatening to blow up Tyler Perry Studios

According to an April 13 police report, Alrasheed Coles called the studio demanding to speak directly to Tyler Perry but denied access.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for reportedly threatening to blow up Tyler Perry Studios.

According to an April 13 APD police report, Alrasheed Coles called the movie studio demanding to speak directly to Tyler Perry.

When a receptionist told him he could not talk with Perry, Coles became angry and left voicemail messages threatening to blow up the studio.

After discovering the voicemails Coles left behind, the receptionist immediately called police, according to a report.

CBS46 is working to learn when Coles was arrested.

Tyler Perry Studios is a film production studio in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia.

Perry purchased the 330-acre lot in 2015.

