Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Canton neighborhood

Officers responded to a local subdivision to investigate a suspicious person
The GBI is investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting on White Bluff Road.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was shot and killed by police early Wednesday morning.

According to Canton Police, officers were called to a neighborhood on Midway Avenue in Canton just after 2 a.m. to reports of a suspicious person.

No officers were injured.

CBS46 is working to learn what led up to the shooting.

We will continue to update this story as more details are released to us.

