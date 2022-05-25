Advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene wins claims victory in 14th district GOP primary

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene won the GOP primary in the 14th congressional district.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene won the GOP primary in the 14th congressional district.(WGCL)
By Tim Darnell
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made a career’s worth of controversial headlines in two short years as a member of Congress, claimed victory Tuesday night in the 14th district’s GOP primary.

Greene, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, defeated five other Republicans in her quest for reelection this November. Her race was called by various national news outlets around 9:05 p.m.

Democrat Marcus Flower was holding a commanding lead at the time of Greene’s victory speech, which happened around 9 p.m.

Marcus Flowers will face incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene this fall.
Greene’s congressional tenure has been marked by accusations she is a supporter of Qanon; that she supported the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riots; as well as her recent reported vote against a Congressional measure bill that would mothers access baby formula during this most recent national shortage.

