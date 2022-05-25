Marjorie Taylor Greene wins claims victory in 14th district GOP primary

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made a career’s worth of controversial headlines in two short years as a member of Congress, claimed victory Tuesday night in the 14th district’s GOP primary.

>> LIVE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Greene, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, defeated five other Republicans in her quest for reelection this November. Her race was called by various national news outlets around 9:05 p.m.

Democrat Marcus Flower was holding a commanding lead at the time of Greene’s victory speech, which happened around 9 p.m.

Marcus Flowers will face incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene this fall. (WGCL)

Greene’s congressional tenure has been marked by accusations she is a supporter of Qanon; that she supported the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riots; as well as her recent reported vote against a Congressional measure bill that would mothers access baby formula during this most recent national shortage.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.