McBath defeats Bourdeaux in 7th district Democratic primary

Both Democrats were drawn into the same district during a special General Assembly session
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, file photo, Rep. Lucy Kay McBath, D-Ga., speaks during...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, file photo, Rep. Lucy Kay McBath, D-Ga., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. An initial proposal to redraw Georgia's congressional districts appears to give Republicans a better chance of winning a suburban Atlanta congressional district now held by McBath. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP, File)(Greg Nash | AP)
By Tim Darnell
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of the Democratic Party’s rising stars were locked in battle Tuesday night in Georgia’s 7th congressional district.

Lucy McBath defeated Carolyn Bourdeaux in the district’s Democratic primary. The two were drawn into the same congressional district last year when the Georgia General Assembly approved new districts based on the latest U.S. census numbers.

Both Bourdeaux and McBath gained national recognition in recent elections. In 2018, McBath defeated GOP incumbent Karen Handel in Georgia’s 6th congressional district. Two years later, Bourdeaux won the 7th district by unseating incumbent Rob Woodall.

The new 7th district is located in northeast metro Atlanta, in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

McBath elected to run for Bourdeaux’s seat rather than stand for reelection in the neighboring 6th District. McBath left her former district after the Republican-controlled state legislature redrew it to be more conservative.

Bourdeaux, who was seeking a second term, said she was shocked by the challenge from a colleague she had called a “sister.” McBath said her decision was driven by her desire to keep advocating for gun safety in memory of her teenage son, who was fatally shot in 2012.

In the November election, McBath will face the winner of Republican primary between five candidates.

