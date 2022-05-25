McBath defeats Bourdeaux in 7th district Democratic primary

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of the Democratic Party’s rising stars were locked in battle Tuesday night in Georgia’s 7th congressional district.

Lucy McBath defeated Carolyn Bourdeaux in the district’s Democratic primary. The two were drawn into the same congressional district last year when the Georgia General Assembly approved new districts based on the latest U.S. census numbers.

>> LIVE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Both Bourdeaux and McBath gained national recognition in recent elections. In 2018, McBath defeated GOP incumbent Karen Handel in Georgia’s 6th congressional district. Two years later, Bourdeaux won the 7th district by unseating incumbent Rob Woodall.

The new 7th district is located in northeast metro Atlanta, in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

McBath elected to run for Bourdeaux’s seat rather than stand for reelection in the neighboring 6th District. McBath left her former district after the Republican-controlled state legislature redrew it to be more conservative.

Bourdeaux, who was seeking a second term, said she was shocked by the challenge from a colleague she had called a “sister.” McBath said her decision was driven by her desire to keep advocating for gun safety in memory of her teenage son, who was fatally shot in 2012.

In the November election, McBath will face the winner of Republican primary between five candidates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.