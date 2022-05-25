Paulding man charged with murdering his mother after setting house on fire

DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - A Paulding County man has been arrested for the murder of his mother in connection to a house fire that occurred on the night of April 22.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, multiple 911 calls were made to Paulding E-911 around 8:25 p.m. in reference to the residential structure fire of a mobile home at 3412 Due West Road in Dallas. Preliminary information indicated that an elderly female may have been trapped inside the home along with a family pet.

The fire happened on April 22, 2022 at approximately 8:26 p.m., according to PCSO. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they made the grisly discovery of the elderly woman’s body inside along with the deceased family dog.

Detectives identified the elderly female victim as 72-year-old Deborah Jones, who is also the mother of the person they believed was responsible, Bryan Jones.

PCSO officials say due to the suspicious nature of the incident, combined with the senseless statements and actions made by the victim’s son, Bryan Jones, prior to him fleeing the scene, detectives took warrants out on Jones for Concealing the Death of Another and Arson. They say Jones was arrested in Cedartown, GA on April 26 without incident.

Detectives officially charged Jones with the murder of his mother and cruelty to animals on May 19. His list of charges includes Concealing the Death of Another, Arson, Murder and Cruelty to Animals. He is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Detectives by calling the Criminal Investigations Division Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

