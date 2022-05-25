Advertisement

Police investigating attempted smash-and-grab at Cobb County gas station

A police car.
A police car.(Source: Associated Press)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating what appears to be an attempted smash-and-grab at a Cobb County Texaco gas station.

According to investigators,, the unidentified thieves allegedly drove a pick-up truck through the front of the store and attempted to remove the ATM, which was found at the scene near the front door. Heavy damage was visible to the front and inside of the store.

Police are working to obtain evidence from nearby surveillance footage. At this time, no arrests have been made.

CBS46 is at the scene and will have more on this developing story.

