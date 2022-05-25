Police investigating attempted smash-and-grab at Cobb County gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating what appears to be an attempted smash-and-grab at a Cobb County Texaco gas station.

According to investigators,, the unidentified thieves allegedly drove a pick-up truck through the front of the store and attempted to remove the ATM, which was found at the scene near the front door. Heavy damage was visible to the front and inside of the store.

Police are working to obtain evidence from nearby surveillance footage. At this time, no arrests have been made.

CBS46 is at the scene and will have more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.