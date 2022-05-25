Sandy Hook nonprofit helps Georgia Schools combat gun violence on campus

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sometimes, before an unthinkable tragedy, there are signs. Knowing how to notice warning signs and learning what to do once you notice them, can save a life. This is part of the mission of Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit started by parents of Sandy Hook victims. Part of their mission is teaching kids what warning signs to watch for in their peers and how to react to the signs they see.

Forsyth County Schools and Atlanta Public Schools both use resources from Sandy Hook Promise. The organization provides resources to schools all over the country.

There is an anonymous reporting system option, completely free for anyone to use.

”We have been fortunate to get ahead of quite a few events....We have dealt with things like suicide, bomb threats, threats to shoot up schools,” said Chief Ronald Applin with Atlanta Public Schools Police. The Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief says, students were using the system during the pandemic to report friends at risk of committing suicide.

”Something may happen, it may not happen. It maybe a legitimate threat, it may be just someone kidding around but either way, it puts us ahead of any situations we may be experiencing in our schools,” said Chief Applin.

The district created a program called SAS, an advocacy program where kids who need extra support and their parents are paired with an advocate who can help guide the family through daily issues or full on crisis situations or de-escalation. Forsyth County Schools counselors and social workers, have access to Sandy Hook Promise resources they use to work with students and their families.

“We started with the idea of finding kids who don’t have someone to have a friend within the school,” said Steve Honn with Forsyth County Schools, ”Those conversations are had, that are age appropriate. They are real. We can’t ignore them. I think honest conversations with our students will help them in understanding this.”

