Search continues after woman forced into vehicle in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Police are searching for a woman who they say was forced into a vehicle in Atlanta late Tuesday night.

Authorities received a call around 11 p.m. that a woman was seen being forced into an SUV in the 600 block of Commercial Avenue. The initial investigation indicated that the woman was in the car with a man in which a dispute ensued. Police say the woman left the vehicle and walked a short distance.

The driver then proceeded to slowly follow her, according to investigators.

She then headed to a nearby home where she rang the doorbell before the man allegedly forced her back into the SUV.

Police tell CBS46 News that they have been working to identify and locate the victim and have followed up on multiple leads in the case. Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the pair.

Officials reported that the two know each other.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

