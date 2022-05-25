Advertisement

Stepfather arrested after shooting at vehicle during custody exchange, police say

A stepfather in Texas was arrested during a custody exchange after police say he pulled out a rifle and shot it at the father's car.(MGN)
By KFDA digital
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Texas officials said they arrested a man for aggravated assault after a weapon was fired during a custody exchange.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Cactus Police Department to meet with three victims of a recent shooting on Friday, KFDA reports.

According to one of the victims, they came from a home in Moore County where they were participating in a custody exchange.

The witness said the stepfather of the children became agitated with the biological father and retrieved a rifle from inside his vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Rolando Alfonso Rodriguez-Urbina, shot the rifle and struck the vehicle.

No victims were injured and they were able to leave the scene.

Witnesses said Rodriguez-Urbina left the scene after the incident.

Officials said deputies found Rodriguez-Urbina traveling in his 2004 GMC Sierra a short time later and conducted a traffic stop.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while intoxicated.

Officials said charges are pending with the 69th District Attorney’s Office.

