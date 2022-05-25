Warrant Amnesty Program offered in Stonecrest for minor violations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Stonecrest Municipal Court has announced a warrant amnesty program for individuals facing arrest and other penalties due to city ordinance and misdemeanor violations, officials tell CBS 46 News.

Individuals will be eligible for reduced fines and fees on June 14 and June 30. Court officials will also waive or offer reduced fees for select non-traffic citations issued.

“This program offers the public an opportunity to voluntarily address and resolve outstanding cases,” said Mallory Minor, Municipal Court Clerk of Stonecrest.

Officials say the program will be made available to individuals who had citations issued from 2018 to 2022.

The court sessions will be held virtually from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Stonecrest officials say individuals who wish to address any penalties and warrants under the program are encouraged to register early. Cases adjudicated will not be eligible for amnesty fee rates.

For more information, click here and select the Municipal Court option.

Individuals may also contact the Court via email at: courtinfo@stonecrestga.gov.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.