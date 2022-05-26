‘Can’t go about politics as usual’: Ga. lawmakers address Texas mass shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia lawmakers feel the pressure, or for some a sense of personal responsibility, to address the continued surge in gun violence across the country.

“From Uvalde, to Sandy Hook, from Charleston to Buffalo, the violence that took my son is being replayed with casual callousness and despicable frequency,” said Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA-6th District), who’s son was killed by gun violence in 2012.

McBath said she made a pledge when her son died to work towards easing gun violence.

“We cannot continue to loosen our gun restrictions because this is what continues to happen when we do,” said Rep. McBath, on Tuesday evening at her election watch party.

McBath said she believes Congress must pass new gun laws limiting gun access to those in crisis and domestic abusers.

“Putting forth as many pieces of legislation as we can, because as we know it takes many pieces of policy to change all the different dynamics of this culture,” said McBath.

McBath voted for a HR-8, which calls for enhanced background checks. That bill passed through the U.S. House last year, but has since stalled in the Senate.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA-14th District) voted against HR-8 and on Tuesday, she said it’s still not time to consider any further checks.

“The only person responsible in that horrific act of evil is the person who pulled the trigger,” said Rep. Greene.

“And we have plenty of gun laws on the books, we have to do everything we can to protect our 2nd amendment and people’s right to defend themselves.”

Greene said she would like to see a law establishing gun-free zones on school campuses to be reversed.

WATCH: "We should be protecting our kids with guns." On the night of the Uvalde school shooting, Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) said it's not time for stricter gun control laws and instead called to end gun-free zones at schools. Here's a portion of our 1-on-1 chat. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/nhB9G7cNN7 — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) May 25, 2022

“We should be protecting our kids with guns, so no mad man with a gun can come and murder our children,” said Rep. Greene.

Some Democratic senators are calling for a vote on HB-8, but on Wednesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer said he doesn’t expect any movement until after Memorial Day recess.

“In the meantime, my Republican colleagues can work with us now,” he said. “I know this is a slim prospect, very slim, all-too slim. We’ve been burnt so many times before. But this is so important.”

In a call with CBS46 on Wednesday, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said now is not the time for political pandering.

“We can’t go about politics as usual in a moment like this. Nineteen babies, babies, were slaughtered yesterday,” Sen. Warnock said.

“We may not agree on all the public policy answers to this, but that is no excuse for doing nothing.”

Gov. Brain Kemp (R-GA) announced on Wednesday that all state flags would be lowered to half-staff to honor those killed in the Tuesday school shooting.

Gov. Kemp also laid out a school safety update.

Kemp said a new School Safety Plan Guide and Template will be unveiled in late June at a conference in Columbus, Georgia.

