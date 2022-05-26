Clayton County homeowner in litter dispute with Chick-fil-A

JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County man is taking on the fast-food chain Chick-fil-A. He claims their customers are throwing their trash on his property.

Starlyn Weeks’ home sits along Anderson Drive, directly behind the Chick-fil-A on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. Discarded Chick-fil-A cups, receipts, and other debris litter a wooded area between the restaurant and his home.

“They should be ashamed and they should treat everybody like they demand to be treated,” said Weeks.

His battle dates back decades. Weeks said customers have been ditching their trash on his property since the restaurant was first built back in the 1980s. He said at first, the store manager would clean it up but that hasn’t happened for years.

He said he eventually got tired of cleaning up that section of his lawn, so he let the grass grow and allowed the trees to fill in. But the county took notice. Weeks said Clayton County cited him for an unkept lawn.

“The county demands that I cut my grass and tells me they don’t care if I mulch up the trash,” he said.

Weeks took his battle public by erecting huge signs that face the Chick-fil-A parking lot. He also made signs that mockingly commemorate the section of land between his home and the store as a Chick-fil-A ‘Trash Park.’

In a statement to CBS46, Chick-fil-A said they work hard to be a good neighbor.

“Chick-fil-A strives to serve not only our guests, but our communities at large,” said Joe Wilburn, Jonesboro Dwarf House Executive General Manager. “We want nothing more than to be a good neighbor, and we pride ourselves on keeping our restaurant and property clean for all to enjoy.”

Weeks said he’s not giving up and hopes Clayton County leaders will advocate on his behalf as a homeowner and county resident.

CBS46 reached out to the Clayton County Commissioner’s office, but they have yet to respond.

