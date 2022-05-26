Extra police presence to be provided to South Fulton County Public Schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The South Fulton Police Department will provide an extra police presence to South Fulton County Public Schools in wake of the fatal shooting at the Robb Elementary School, officials tell CBS46 News.

South Fulton is the second Georgia county to provide extra police presence after an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 18 children and three adults in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Officials say police will patrol vigilantly and provide a high officer presence in South Fulton County Public Schools, something that many parents welcome.

Officials say there have not been any reported threats at this time. Parents are urged not to be alarmed.

According to City of South Fulton Media Relations Specialist Darius Goodman, “the City of South Fulton, GA extends our most sincere condolences to the Robb Elementary School victims, their families, and the city of Uvalde, Texas. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Due to yesterday’s tragedy, the South Fulton Police Department will patrol vigilantly and provide a high officer presence in our South Fulton County Public Schools. We urge parents not to be alarmed; we are providing additional assistance to our local partners, the Fulton County Schools Police Department, and the School Resource Officers. There have not been any reported threats. However, as we approach the final days of the semester, we want our South Fulton County students to feel safe as they finish the end of the school year.”

Georgians have been on edge after police say accused gunman Payton Gendron, 18, shot and killed 10-people at the Tops Supermarket. Gendron has been indicted in court.

