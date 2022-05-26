FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunderstorms likely on Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday night mainly west of Atlanta. The weather may stay mainly dry for the morning commute before showers and thunderstorms become more numerous midday and afternoon. Scattered storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with torrential downpours and strong winds. The high temperature will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday (CBS46)

The main thunderstorm threat ends late Thursday night as a cold front passes through north Georgia. Friday will be partly sunny and less humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in Atlanta. A few pop-up showers or t-storms are possible in the afternoon - especially in the mountains.

Trend (CBS46)

The Memorial Day weekend looks great with highs in the low 80s Saturday, mid 80s Sunday and mid to upper 80s Monday. Expect a lot of sunshine all three days. The humidity will be low on Saturday before gradually getting a bit higher over the weekend.

