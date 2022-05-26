FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rain & Storms Today & Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today will be the stormiest day of the week, with torrential downpours likely. Memorial Day Weekend will be dry and beautiful.

Thursday Forecast:

Periods of heavy rain and thunder throughout the entire day, but especially in the afternoon and again at night. Isolated severe storms with gusty winds are possible. The greatest threat will be for flooding. Rain continues past midnight tonight.

High: 76° Average High: 83° Chance of Rain: 100%

Scattered rain and storms throughout the day. (cbs46)

1-2" rain likely today and tonight (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

There is a Flood Watch out for the mountains through noon Friday. The higher elevations are likely to receive an additional 2-4″ rain, which may cause flooded creeks and streams.

For the mountains through noon on Friday. (cbs46)

Sunshine returns through the day tomorrow, with a few passing showers through the afternoon. Memorial Day Weekend will be perfect. Crisp, cool night and warm days with lots of sunshine. Enjoy!

A gorgeous weekend to kick off summer! (cbs46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.