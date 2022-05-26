Advertisement

FIRST ALERT | Widespread rain and embedded storms are soaking the evening commute!

CBS46 News at 3 p.m. - VOD
By Cutter Martin
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Widespread rain and storms continue to spread into North Georgia from the south and southwest this afternoon. Periods of rain - heavy, at times - linger through the evening commute.

An area of low pressure and attached cold front to our northwest are slowly making their way toward North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. However, it won’t move through our area until early Friday morning. Until then, the risk of rain and storms remains in the forecast.

A couple storms may become strong or severe. Wind gusts to 60 MPH and small hail are the greatest threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Very heavy rain and street flooding are possible with any storm that manages to develop today.

Keep rain, lightning and severe weather alerts turned ‘on’ in your CBS46 First Alert Weather App, just in case.

Rain and storms, gradually, shift east of our area tonight into early Friday morning. Memorial Day Weekend looks wonderful, with increasingly warm and sunny weather.

Stay dry,

Cutter

