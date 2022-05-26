GBI investigating shooting involving deputy, 13-year-old girl in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating a shooting Wednesday involving a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy and a 13-year-old girl.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, its preliminary information indicates that at 8:44 p.m., 38-year-old Vincent Emanuel Frasca, of Marietta, called the Watchdesk of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting law enforcement assistance with a custody exchange dispute involving a 3-year-old on the 100 block of Carnoustie Way in Fayetteville.

The GBI says a Fayette County deputy responded and met with Frasca at the entrance to the gated community. After speaking with Frasca, the deputy followed him to the home. Frasca parked in the driveway in front of the home and walked to the bottom of the front porch steps where he stood. As the deputy was walking up the driveway toward Frasca, a 13-year-old female came out of the home onto the front porch with a handgun and began shooting multiple times toward Frasca, hitting him. The deputy then returned fire multiple times, hitting the minor female.

The minor was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Frasca was transported to Grady Hospital and is stable. No officers were injured.

The GBI continues to investigate.

Anyone with information about this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

