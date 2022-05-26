Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - The husband of Irma Garcia, a fourth grade teacher killed during the Uvalde school shooting, has reportedly died of a heart attack, two days after the attack.
Joe and Irma Garcia were high school sweethearts who were married for 24 years. A family member said he “passed away due to grief.”
They leave behind four children.
