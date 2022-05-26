Lone female kayaker reportedly sexually assaulted on river in Haralson County

HARALSON, Ga. (CBS46) - A lone female kayaker in Haralson County was sexually assaulted on Monday, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman was kayaking alone on the Tallapoosa River between Broad Street and Liner Road. When she got to the sandbar area in the horseshoe part of the river, she was accosted by three men.

The kayaker was able to escape but she was injured. The Sheriff’s Office is now looking for the woman’s attackers and is asking anyone with information to call them at 770-646-2011.

The Sheriff’s Office is also offering some tips for people who are on the river.

They include:

Don’t go alone.

Be aware of your surroundings. Watch for people watching you from the shoreline.

Make sure others outside of your group know your float plans and route.

Have a pre-determined action plan if trouble finds you.

