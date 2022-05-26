Advertisement

Man, woman arrested for shooting death of Decatur man on I-285 on Feb. 1

AZARIAH CORBIN AND DEXTER COOPER
AZARIAH CORBIN AND DEXTER COOPER(DEKALB COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man and woman have been arrested for the murder of 38-year-old Brandon Barnett of Decatur on Interstate 285 on Feb. 1, 2022.

Stone Mountain residents Azariah Corbin, 19, and Dexter Cooper, 20, were arrested May 26 in Decatur without incident, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

They are both accused of shooting Barnett while he was in his car. After Barnett was shot, his car crashed into a rail and went airborne before landing in the median.

A reason for the shooting has not been given. Corbin and Cooper are being charged with murder and are being held at DeKalb County Jail.

