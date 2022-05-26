Paulding County woman okay after massive tree crashes onto her car

DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - A 72-year-old Paulding County woman is okay after a massive tree came crashing down onto her car while she was parked in her driveway.

According to Paulding Fire, they were able to safely get her out of the car with minor injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

According to fire officials, she had just gotten into her car and was about to leave when the tree fell.

Residents on Owen Road in Dallas told CBS46 they’re glad she is okay.

“We ran over here to check on her,” Natasha, a neighbor, said.

Crews worked into Wednesday evening to remove the tree.

“I’m just glad she’s okay, she’s a very nice lady,” Natasha said.

