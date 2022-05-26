Advertisement

Paulding County woman okay after massive tree crashes onto her car

A Paulding County woman is thankfully she wasn't injured after a massive tree came crashing onto her car while she was parked in her driveway on Wednesday.(Paulding County Fire Department)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - A 72-year-old Paulding County woman is okay after a massive tree came crashing down onto her car while she was parked in her driveway.

According to Paulding Fire, they were able to safely get her out of the car with minor injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

According to fire officials, she had just gotten into her car and was about to leave when the tree fell.

Residents on Owen Road in Dallas told CBS46 they’re glad she is okay.

“We ran over here to check on her,” Natasha, a neighbor, said.

Crews worked into Wednesday evening to remove the tree.

“I’m just glad she’s okay, she’s a very nice lady,” Natasha said.

