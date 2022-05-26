Advertisement

Police investigating after man shot in southeast Atlanta Thursday

File photo of an Atlanta Police cruiser.
File photo of an Atlanta Police cruiser.(CBS46)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man was injured during a shooting in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police say.

Police say officers responded to 370 Thomasville Blvd. SE. near Moreland Avenue around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot.

Upon arrival, police said they located a male with a single gunshot wound who was alert, conscious, and breathing. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

