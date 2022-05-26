Political strategist weighs in on Georgia primary election

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Primary results have set the stage for the next five months leading up to November’s election.

At the top of the ticket, the Governor’s race: Brian Kemp wins the GOP nomination for Governor by a landslide. He’ll once again face Stacey Abrams for a shot at the Governor’s seat.

Abrams has strong national support.

“National Democrats see her as a rising star. And they want to get her in there into the governorship because they see her as a potential candidate and 24 or 28,” said David Johnson --a longtime political strategist.

Johnson says that means money and resources will continue to pour in through the summer for Abrams.

“At the end of the day, Republicans were more concerned with who’s the best candidate to defeat Stacey Abrams and the Democrats. And they like Brian Kemp’s appeal.”

Another race growing in national attention is the fight for the U.S. Senate seat.

“I think we’re going to see all the star power come out here in Georgia,” said Johnson.

Trump endorsed Herschel Walker gained the GOP nomination to battle against Senator Raphael Warnock. Johnson says so far both campaigns have been fairly polite which will be a challenge as things heat up.

“Democrats are going to have a hard time in trying to demonize Herschel Walker. Like they did Kelly Leffler, and the reason is in so many people’s minds in Georgia, he’s the great UGA strong. you’re not going to be able to tarnish that,” said Johnson.

What does this mean for the future political landscape in Georgia in a state that skewed blue last election? Johnson says the economy will be a top concern.

People are voting on pocketbook issues.

“But when you’re talking gasoline, close to $4, maybe even higher, when you’re talking about the baby formula shortage when you’re talking about people going to the stores and not being able to buy the same groceries that they used to,” said Johnson.

