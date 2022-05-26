Restaurant Report Card: Iron Age fails with 45; Aqua Terra Bistro scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Financial Center Way in Buford, a popular Korean steakhouse is open for business just days after failing a routine health inspection.

Iron Age scored 45 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mold-like buildup in the ice machine. Plus, an employee handling food was not wearing a hair restraint and rice bowls and glass noodles with vegetables were at unsafe temperatures.

“So actually, this morning we just had training. We had two health inspectors come in and they helped us out and pointed out everything that we need to fix,” Iron Age Manager Ariadna Ruiz said.

During our visit to the restaurant, employees got the general manager on the phone. He said they were severely short-staffed at the time of the inspection and they have since improved. Still, we noticed they posted an old inspection score of 91 on the wall instead of their failing 45. Iron age received 98-points on a reinspection.

There are several other scores to report around metro Atlanta. In DeKalb County, New China on Panola Road in Lithonia scored 91 points. In Fulton County, Village Burger on Old Alabama Road in Alpharetta picked up a 96 and in Cobb County, La Parrilla on Dallas Highway in Marietta earned 98-points.

And at Aqua Terra Bistro on East Main Street in Buford they received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they’ve received three 100′s in a row. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. The cozy restaurant has been in the community for more than 20-years and they were just voted best of Gwinnett for American cuisine. And their name has meaning. Aqua is water and Terra is Earth, so you have a surf and turf type of menu. You can enjoy bacon-wrapped dates, roasted beet salad with shrimp, filet, seared scallops, shrimp and grits and you may want to finish it off with crème brulee. Boy that’s good!

