Rideshare driver shot to death in DeKalb County neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting in DeKalb County after a rideshare driver was found shot to death at Oakwood Manor.

Details surrounding the shooting remain limited at this time, however CBS46 spoke to a neighbor in the area who caught the incident on their ring camera.

Footage shows two cars approach a home. Moments later, a loud noise is heard and the cars are seen speeding away. Police have not confirmed whether the vehicles are tied to the shooting.

CBS46 is following this story closely and will have the latest details right here.

