Buckhead public safety task force releases findings aimed at curbing crime

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After 90-days, the Buckhead Public Safety Task Force released its initial findings and recommendations for curbing crime in the north Atlanta neighborhood.

“The collaboration from law enforcement on the task force at every level: state, county, and city, was extraordinary. Important information was shared and many recommendations were proffered,” said Atlanta City Councilmember Mary Norwood.

According to the city, the task force of 22 members participated in six meetings in a span of 90 days.

Throughout the six meetings, members heard from law enforcement officials from the Atlanta Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Bureau of Investigations, along with the Fulton County District Attorney.

Among the findings, the task force said it supports efforts to strengthen gang laws to cut down on gang-related crime in Buckhead.

Compared to this time last year in APD’s Zone 2, where Buckhead is located, personal crime is down ten percent; property crime is down 18 percent, according to the latest data provided by APD.

Zone 2 - weekly crime stats (Atlanta PD)

As part of “The Plan,” the task force seeks to increase police presence in Buckhead by regularly deploying officers to high traffic, commercial, and entertainment areas.

“In their common interests, the contributions of panelists showed they are equally as passionate and dedicated to ongoing solutions to a safer Buckhead,” said Valerie Sellers, Chairperson, Buckhead Public Safety Task Force.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed they plan on opening a new police precinct in Buckhead in June.

Mayor Andre Dickens said initially, twelve officers will be staffed at the precinct with a goal of raising that number to 24 officers.

