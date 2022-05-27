DeKalb schools face new leadership, jeopardy of state funds

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As DeKalb County School Board leadership faces changes after the elections, it also faces potential revocation of state funding.

“I’m going to remain somewhat optimistic that we’ll start to get back on track, starting with the decisions we have to make with Druid Hills High School,” outgoing school board member Marshall Orson told CBS46 News.

When Orson came onto the school board 10 years ago, he says it was in crisis. But as the district 2 member leaves his seat come December, the chaos feels a bit reminiscent of a decade ago.

“I think we’re somewhat unsettled,” he said.

Tuesday’s elections resulted in his seat and district 6 in a June 21 run-off, incumbent Allyson Gevertz keeps her District 4 seat.

While there may be leadership changes, the current board still faces jeopardy of state funding after stalled infrastructure upgrades and delays with Druid Hills High.

Orson explained, “We do have a called meeting for May 31 so I hope that on that day we will actually add Druid Hills back to the master plan.”

They have until June 1 to be in compliance, according to a letter from the state superintendent.

Despite an uproar from other schools demanding renovation action too, plus the firing of the superintendent, Orson argues the district improved academics, ended the budget deficit by having a $200 million surplus, as well as remaining accredited.

“No matter who is on the board, we’ll eventually find our way to the right place, to the right answer.”

