Deputies find missing Gwinnett County man’s vehicle abandoned in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a missing Gwinnett County man after they discovered his vehicle abandoned in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Edward Knight who suffers from Dementia was reported missing out of Gwinnett County.

Deputies located his car on Highway 341 near Billy Harris Road on Friday.

If you have seen Knight or given him a ride please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.