Dunwoody Police Department offering free Teen Police Academy summer program
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunwoody Police Department is offering a free, five-day summer program for teens this summer that will give them an inside look at local law enforcement operations and challenges.
DPD says the goal is to develop positive relationships between the police and youth and spur interest in careers in law enforcement.
The program will run July 11-15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and activities will include the following:
- Tour of police department
- Police equipment demo
- Tour of GBI Headquarters
- Narcotics presentation
- K9 presentation
- Use of force
- Firearms safety/simulator
- Criminal investigation division
- Rollover simulator
- Seat belt convincer
- Gang activity
- Accident reconstruction demo
- Crime scene unit
- Teen risky behavior
- Tour of county jail
- SWAT Team presentation
- Tour of 911 center
- Civilian response to active shooter events
- First aid
- CPR/AED training
- Situation awareness
- Traffic stop presentation/scenarios
The class is limited to 15 participants and Dunwoody residents will have first priority in the acceptance process. DPD says if they have space available, they will open it up to non-residents. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
For more information or to request an application, email Sgt. Anwar Sillah at anwar.sillah@dunwoodyga.gov or click here.
