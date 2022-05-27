Dunwoody Police Department offering free Teen Police Academy summer program

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunwoody Police Department is offering a free, five-day summer program for teens this summer that will give them an inside look at local law enforcement operations and challenges.

DPD says the goal is to develop positive relationships between the police and youth and spur interest in careers in law enforcement.

The program will run July 11-15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and activities will include the following:

Tour of police department

Police equipment demo

Tour of GBI Headquarters

Narcotics presentation

K9 presentation

Use of force

Firearms safety/simulator

Criminal investigation division

Rollover simulator

Seat belt convincer

Gang activity

Accident reconstruction demo

Crime scene unit

Teen risky behavior

Tour of county jail

SWAT Team presentation

Tour of 911 center

Civilian response to active shooter events

First aid

CPR/AED training

Situation awareness

Traffic stop presentation/scenarios

The class is limited to 15 participants and Dunwoody residents will have first priority in the acceptance process. DPD says if they have space available, they will open it up to non-residents. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

For more information or to request an application, email Sgt. Anwar Sillah at anwar.sillah@dunwoodyga.gov or click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.