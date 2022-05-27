Fatal crash shuts down busy roadway in Marietta, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle blocked all lanes of a busy roadway in Cobb County Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 12:11 p.m. on Piedmont Road in Marietta. The Cobb County Police Department tells CBS46 News that Piedmont Road is shut down from Sprayberry Drive to the entrance to Sprayberry High School.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

