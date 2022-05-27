Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A gorgeous holiday weekend; big warm up next week

CBS46 News at 3 p.m. - VOD
By Jennifer Valdez
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be a beautiful weekend in North Georgia! It all starts tonight, with clear skies and cooler temperatures. Tonight will be the coolest night of the week, with lows dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s by Saturday morning.

Tonight's Lows
Tonight's Lows(CBS46)

The Gorgeous weather continues all weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and comfortable, with highs only reaching the low 80s.

Saturday Forecast:

High: 83

Normal High: 84

Chance of rain: 0%

Saturday
Saturday(CBS46)

What You Need To Know:

Temperatures will warm up through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s by Memorial Day! The warm weather continues all week, with highs near 90 through next Friday. The next chance of rain doesn’t even return until late next week.

Holiday Weekend Forecast
Holiday Weekend Forecast(CBS46)

