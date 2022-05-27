Lifeguard shortage in Brookhaven major concern ahead of summer season

BROOKHAVEN, Ga (CBS46) – Public pools in Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and most other counties across the region open on Saturday. Some of those cities and counties are dealing with a critical shortage. They need lifeguards.

The City of Brookhaven is actively recruiting lifeguards. Director of Parks and Recreation Brian Borden said they will open two pools beginning Saturday morning, but a third is under renovation.

Borden said they have enough lifeguards right now, but that doesn’t mean they won’t need more come summer.

“It seems to me it’s getting harder to find lifeguards now post-pandemic as we continue to try to figure out what everybody is doing,” said Borden.

Borden said they’ve never had to keep a pool closed due to a lack of staffing. Brookhaven pays its lifeguards $15 per hour. The company Aquatic Management is contracted by the city to hire and train their fleet of lifeguards. Currently, the city has 18 active lifeguards on duty.

Jay Darcy and his son William plan to go swimming on opening day.

“We paid for our pool passes today and we just have to go pick them up,” he said. “We’re excited for the pools to open tomorrow!”

Linwood Park Pool is undergoing renovation. It’s slated to open on Memorial Day 2023.

Briarwood Park Pool and Murphey Candler Park Pool open at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday. Admission is $3 for kids, $5 for adults, and $1 for seniors.

The open swim season runs through Labor Day.

