Advertisement

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Students at the school were released from the school as planned.

Police say criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rideshare drive shot and killed in DeKalb County
Staffing shortages affect holiday air travel
FILE - Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022.
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger
“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness
Marietta police save 6 wandering puppies
Marietta police rescue six escaped puppies