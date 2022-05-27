Memorial Day: Ceremonies/services, events and food specials in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the U.S. for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. There are multiple ceremonies happening in the metro Atlanta area. Here is a list:
Georgia National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
- WHERE: Canton
- WHEN: 10 a.m.
- WHAT: Ceremony followed by a flag placement.
- WHEN: 10-11 a.m. May 28
- WHERE: Cauble Park at Patriots Point
- WHAT: The ceremony will feature veterans and current military members.
Alpharetta Memorial Day Ceremony
- WHEN: 9 a.m. May 30
- WHERE: City Hall
- WHAT: The city of Alpharetta and Rotary Club will host a tribute featuring a keynote speech by Lt. Col. Jeff Davis.
- WHEN: 11 a.m. May 30
- WHERE: Walk of Heroes Veterans Memorial Park, 3001 Black Shoals Road NE, Conyers
- WHAT: Keynote speaker will be Major Gen. Thomas M. Carden Jr., Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defence.
Dunwoody Memorial Day Ceremony
- WHEN: 10 a.m. May 30
- WHERE: Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial
- WHAT: The annual Memorial Day ceremony will feature patriotic music and a guest speaker.
Gwinnett County Memorial Day Ceremony
- WHEN: 1 p.m. May 30
- WHERE: Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville
- WHAT: Three fallen heroes will be inducted into the Fallen Heroes Memorial. The county will also recognize a county employee killed while directing traffic in September 2021. The keynote speaker will be given by District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, a retired Army lieutenant colonel.
Hapeville Memorial Day Service
- WHEN: 10 a.m. May 30
- WHERE: Hoyt Smith Recreation Center, 3444 N. Fulton Ave., Hapeville
- WHAT: Ceremony will feature retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sparkle K. Adams from Forest Park.
Marietta Memorial Day Ceremony
- WHEN: 12 p.m. May 30
- WHERE: Marietta National Cemetery, 500 Washington Ave. NE
- WHAT: Ceremony honoring veterans both past and present with patriotic music, posting of the colors, prayers, gun salute and speakers.
Norcross Memorial Day Ceremony
- WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 30
- WHERE: Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross
- WHAT: Special speakers and entertainment.
Peachtree Corners Memorial Day Ceremony
- WHEN: 11 a.m. May 30
- WHERE: 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners
- WHAT: Flag ceremony, Pledge of Allegiance, wreath-laying and a bugler playing Taps.
Powder Springs Memorial Day Ceremony
- WHEN: Noon May 30
- WHERE: Veterans Memorial at Ford Center, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs
- WHAT: American Legion Post 294 will honor the men and women who died in service of their country.
- WHEN: 11 a.m. May 30
- WHERE: Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street
- WHAT: Ceremony to honor the fallen men and women who have defended the U.S. in past conflicts. Largest ceremony of its kind in the Southeast. Presentation of colors, national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, POW/MIA tribute and laying of the wreath.
- WHEN: 9:30 a.m. May 30
- WHERE: Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna
- WHAT: The City of Smyrna is hosting a ceremony.
Stockbridge Memorial Day March
- WHEN: 9 a.m. May 30
- WHERE: Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 David Road, Stockbridge
- WHAT: A march in remembrance of those who died for their country.
Stone Mountain Park Memorial Day Celebrations
- WHEN: 9:30 p.m. May 27, 28, 29 and 30
- WHERE: 1000 Robert E. Blvd., Stone Mountain
- WHERE: The park will have a special salute to troops and extended fireworks show each night following the Lasershow Spectacular.
Sugar Hill Memorial Day Ceremony
- WHEN: 10:30 a.m. May 30
- WHERE: Sugar Hill Veterans Memorial
- WHAT: The city of Sugar Hill, the Sugar Hill Distillery and community partners will honor and celebrate the brave soldiers who lost their lives. There will also be a market.
Woodstock Memorial Day Ceremony
- WHEN: 10 a.m. May 30
- WHERE: 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock
- WHAT: There will be a POW/MIA remembrance, reading of Woodstock’s Honor Roll, placing of a memorial wreath, dove release, rifle honors and playing of Taps.
OTHER EVENTS
- WHEN: 9 a.m. May 30
- WHERE: Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw
- WHAT: The annual workout is done in honor of late Navy SEAL Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy.
- WHEN: 9 a.m. May 30
- WHERE: Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell
- WHAT: Join CNC canoe guides for a morning paddle and be back in time to prepare for any summer kick-off cookouts. All equipment is provided.
Memorial Day Tour Oakland Cemetery
- WHEN: 1 p.m. May 30
- WHERE: Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE
- WHAT: Discover the stories of soldiers, civilians, and home front civilians in the Great War during this Memorial Day tour.
WHEN: 11 a.m. May 30
WHERE: Hilton Atlanta Airport, 1031 Virginia Ave., Atlanta
There will be music, food, networking, guest speakers and more.
WHEN: 11 a.m. May 30
WHERE: American Legion Post 160 in Smyrna
WHAT: The community barbecue in honor of Memorial Day is also a fundraiser to support Smyrna’s annual remembrance event and various veterans. Food includes pulled pork BBQ, fried catfish, mac & cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, hush puppies, tea, lemonade and full bar. Live music.
FOOD SPECIALS
- WHEN: May 30
- WHERE: 3279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
- WHAT: The surf and turf burger made with blackened Gulf shrimp, Creole mayonnaise and white cheddar will be available for $22.95 on Memorial Day.
- WHEN: May 30
- WHERE: All locations
- WHAT: Military service members and first responders receive a 10% off HEROES discount at Bonefish Grill. For those wanting to thank a service member or first responder, when guests purchase $50 in gift cards from now through 6/19, they will receive a $10 bonus card to use on their next Carrabba’s visit (redemption window 6/21 – 8/21).
- WHEN: May 30
- WHERE: All locations
- WHAT: Military service members and first responders receive a 10% off HEROES discount at Carrabba’s Italian Restaurant. For those wanting to thank a service member or first responder, when guests purchase $50 in gift cards from now through 6/19, they will receive a $10 bonus card to use on their next Carrabba’s visit (redemption window 6/21 – 8/21).
- WHEN: May 30
- WHERE: All locations
- WHAT: HOBNOB will be offering its $13 burger and beer special on Memorial Day.
- WHEN: May 27-30
- WHERE: 305 Brookhaven Ave.
- WHAT: Drink specials throughout the weekend. Military and first responders will receive 30% off on Monday.
- WHEN: May 30
- WHERE: 85 Georgia Ave. SE
- WHAT: Wood’s Chapel BBQ is offering whole brisket (6-8 lbs.) for $185; smoked chicken wings (one dozen for $22 and two dozen for $43; and meal for four with a dozen smoked chicken wings and a choice of two meats (chopped brisket, pulled port, St. Louis ribs, smoked turkey and smoked chicken plus fixings and sauce) and three sides (mac and cheese, braised greens, potato salad, creamed corn, beet and jalapeño slaw and pork and beans with burnt ends) for $80. Desserts include peanut butter pie, berry crumble pie and banana pudding. Half gallons of frosé are $32, and beer and wine also are available to-go. Preorder online at woodschapelbbq.com for pickup on Sunday, May 29 and Monday, May 30 between 12-5 p.m.
If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
