Advertisement

Officials: 4 dead, 2 hurt in Pennsylvania home explosion

Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after...
Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after a house explosion in a suburb northwest of Philadelphia.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after a house explosion in a suburb northwest of Philadelphia.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed in a press conference that the explosion occurred Thursday just after 8 p.m. in Pottstown, about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Two other people were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

It is not immediately known what caused the explosion.

Police have not yet named those who were killed or injured in the explosion.

No additional details have been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SOCA WINE FESTIVAL
Out and About in the ATL | May 23-29, 2022
Deadly shooting investigation in neighborhood
1 dead following shooting at Oakwood Manor in DeKalb County
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
‘Relentless’: Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east
FILE - USS Indianapolis survivor Albert Morris of Akron, Ohio walks past a monument honoring...
Documents reveal sea burials for 13 USS Indianapolis sailors
Sunshine returns today, gorgeous weekend ahead
Perfect Memorial Day Weekend Weather