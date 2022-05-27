Advertisement

Police charge juvenile in connection to Athens shooting that injured two teens

By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Police identified and charged a juvenile suspect they say shot two teens in Athens on Tuesday, police tell CBS46 News.

Detectives with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department identified a 14-year-old male as the suspect of the shooting that left two teens injured in the area of East Carver Drive and Cone Drive.

Police say the juvenile was taken into custody by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault on Friday.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 1-762-400-7060 or email: Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.

