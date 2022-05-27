Advertisement

Police seek help in search for man in connection to Decatur murder

Police search for man in connection to Decatur shooting homicide
Police search for man in connection to Decatur shooting homicide(Dekalb County Sheriff Office photo)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga (CBS 46) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit is asking for public assistance in locating a man in connection to a shooting homicide in Decatur earlier this month.

Police tell CBS 46 News a warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Ajang Ruach in connection with the May 8 murders at Brannon Hill Condominiums.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Ajang Ruach is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

