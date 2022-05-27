Sandy Springs PD searching for teen in connection to deadly domestic shooting

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a 17-year-old in connection to a deadly domestic shooting.

Sandy Springs Police Department detectives say they are currently looking for Jamari “PeeWee” Marable, a student at North Springs High School, in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Jazhae Marshall on the 8000 block of Roswell Road on May 23 during a domestic dispute. Marshall was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Marable is considered armed and dangerous and is currently wanted on warrants for Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Cruelty to Children - since the shooting took place in front of a 12-year-old minor.

Anyone with information on Jamari “PeeWee” Marable’s current location and who may be harboring him is encouraged to contact Detective B. Davidson at bdavidson@sandysprinsgsga.gov or 770-551-3327.

Additionally, any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.