South Fulton approves new police vehicles

South Fulton County Police to provide extra security
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - South Fulton city officials announced the approval of the purchase of 30 new police vehicles worth $2.1 million as the city works to expand its police force and improve aged units.

Officials tell CBS46 News the cost includes new 2022 Ford Explorer pursuit utility vehicles as well as computers, cameras, lights, graphics and other equipment needed for patrol units. The new vehicles will replace older patrol units inherited from Fulton County that have high mileage and require constant maintenance to stay on the road.

“By updating our fleet and increasing our assigned vehicles to officers, we anticipate lowering our maintenance costs and enhance accountability of vehicle damage,” South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said. “We would also be able to keep a good inventory of rotation vehicles in the event of repairs or accidents.”

Officials say the department is actively seeking officer candidates, as well as detectives and crime scene personnel.

For more information or to apply, click here and select the employment tab on the city’s website.

