Sunshine Returns Today, Gorgeous Memorial Day Weekend

By Ella Dorsey
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The rain is moving out, and dry weather takes over for the end of May!

Friday Forecast:

Cloudy skies at sunrise give way to more sunshine through the afternoon. Breezy and mild. Isolated showers are likely in the mountain and East GA this afternoon and evening.

High: 80° Average High: 84° Chance of Rain: 30%

Isolated showers this afternoon and evening.
Isolated showers this afternoon and evening.

What You Need to Know:

Tonight will be cool with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by sunrise Saturday. The weekend looks amazing; mostly sunny with low humidity.

Sunny and dry!
Sunny and dry!

The heat returns next week when we see highs near 90 as we head into June.

Sunny and dry!
Sunny and dry!
Unseasonably warm weather for the Eastern US
Unseasonably warm weather for the Eastern US

