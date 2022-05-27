Sunshine Returns Today, Gorgeous Memorial Day Weekend
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The rain is moving out, and dry weather takes over for the end of May!
Friday Forecast:
Cloudy skies at sunrise give way to more sunshine through the afternoon. Breezy and mild. Isolated showers are likely in the mountain and East GA this afternoon and evening.
High: 80° Average High: 84° Chance of Rain: 30%
What You Need to Know:
Tonight will be cool with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by sunrise Saturday. The weekend looks amazing; mostly sunny with low humidity.
The heat returns next week when we see highs near 90 as we head into June.
