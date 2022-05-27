Advertisement

Woman with rare tumor gets miracle surgery from Georgia doctor

Georgia doctor performs rare surgery to save woman
By Mariya Murrow
May. 27, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wendy Johnson kept having a numb sensation on one side of her face.

Eventually it got worse; moving to her mouth and her head, so doctors in Albany got to work and determined she needed a rare surgery to remove a benign tumor outside her brain stem.

The problem? Only a handful of doctors in the country are able to perform the complex surgery. Luckily, a doctor in Augusta was able to do the procedure successfully.

