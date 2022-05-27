Woman with rare tumor gets miracle surgery from Georgia doctor
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wendy Johnson kept having a numb sensation on one side of her face.
Eventually it got worse; moving to her mouth and her head, so doctors in Albany got to work and determined she needed a rare surgery to remove a benign tumor outside her brain stem.
The problem? Only a handful of doctors in the country are able to perform the complex surgery. Luckily, a doctor in Augusta was able to do the procedure successfully.
