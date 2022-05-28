Atlanta woman remembers grandmother killed in Buffalo mass shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -As authorities continue to release new details of their investigation into the Uvalde school shooting, people who have lost loved ones in other mass shootings are reliving their hurt all over again.

“Any time I came over: have you eaten? What you wanna eat? If I come in town and want some deviled eggs, she’s gonna have a dozen for me,” says Atlanta resident Kayla Jones.

Jones is describing her grandma: Celeste Chaney.

“She’s like any other grandmother. She’s really sweet and loving and what she cared about the most was her family, so she’s really family-oriented. We all are,” said Jones.

Chaney is like any other grandmother except for how her life ended. She’s one of ten people shot dead inside of the Top’s Grocery Store in Buffalo, New York.

“This is stuff you see in movies and like out of town, in bigger states,” said Jones.

And a little over a week later, 1,700 miles away, another mass shooting. This time at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

“It can happen to anybody. It don’t matter what race. It’s just unsafe. It can happen to anybody at this point,” said Jones.

Although the shootings were under different circumstances, Jones says any time a mass shooting happens from now on in America, she’ll be reminded of what happened to her grandmother, and she’ll wonder why nothing has changed.

“I definitely feel like with the gun laws, assault rifles should not be available to regular people period,” said Jones.

Jones also hopes for more mental health treatment-to stop the kind of hate that killed her grandma and the 19 kids and two teachers in Uvalde.

“It’s pointless to live with so much hate. And I feel like it takes so much energy out of us even to be so mean and disrespectful and hateful,” Jones says.

